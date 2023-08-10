Dorney Park to open northeast's first dive coaster 'The Iron Menace' in 2024

Dorney Park is sharing some exciting news for thrill-seekers as they announced they’re opening a new ride.

The park announced Thursday that a new roller coaster will be the first-ever dive coaster in the northeast.

The ride will be called ‘The Iron Menace’ will be equipped with 2,200 feet of steel track and feature a 95-degree, 152-foot drop. It will reach speeds up to 60 miles per hour.

Courtesy: Dorney Park

Riders will start their journey in an old steel mill.

It’s expected to open at the start of the park’s 2024 season!