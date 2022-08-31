Double shooting at Kensington property leaves 2 men in critical condition, police say

Two men are in the hospital in critical condition after they were shot in Kensington.

According to police, the two men were shot in the rear bedroom on the second floor of a property on the 1800 block of E Clementine Street just before 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the shooting after receiving numerous 911 calls for reports of a shooting.

Officials say one man was shot in the face, neck and back and medics rushed him to Temple University Hospital, where he is in critical condition undergoing surgery.

The second victim was found on a mattress in the bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds to the head, authorities say.

He was rushed to Temple University Hospital in extremely critical condition and he is also undergoing surgery, according to police.

The men are currently listed as John Does and police say they believe they are either in their late teens or early 20s.

Multiple spent shell casings were discovered on the scene, Chief Inspector Scott Small says.

Investigators say they believe someone fired the gunshots through the bedroom door because it had multiple bullet holes in it.

According to Small, police do not yet have a motive in the shooting, but drug paraphernalia was found inside the property, which he called a "flophouse."

Police say the property is known as a place where drugs are frequently sold and used.