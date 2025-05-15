Double shooting at Logan school kills 18-year-old, police say

article

The Brief An 18-year-old is dead and another teen is recovering after gunfire shattered an elementary school courtyard. Philadelphia police officials report at least 38 spent shell casings at the scene in Philly’s Logan neighborhood.



Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal double shooting that took the life of an 18-year-old male and left a 17-year-old hospitalized.

What we know:

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small stated 35th District police responded to Logan Elementary, on the 1700 block of Lindley Avenue after several people called 911 to report gunshots and a shooting Thursday evening, just after 6 p.m.

A 17-year-old male was found suffering with gunshots to his hand and both legs. Medics reported the young man was conscious and talking as they rushed him to Einstein Medical Center for treatment.

In the courtyard area of the school, police found an 18-year-old male lying on the ground, having been shot multiple times in the chest and torso.

He was also rushed to Einstein where he died from his injuries.

Chief Inspector Small reported at least 38 shell casings at the scene, shot from two different guns.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any information regarding suspects, nor was there any information regarding possible motives.

Chief Inspector Small did report that the school has exterior cameras and there were cameras on nearby buildings. Homicide detectives and other personnel are combing through what video they can to determine suspect information.

An active investigation is ongoing.

This fatal double shooting follows another fatal double shooting in Southwest Philadelphia, on South Felton Street, around 5:15, where a man was killed.

What you can do:

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.