Fatal double shooting in Southwest Philly: police
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that occurred in Southwest Philly Thursday.
What we know:
On Thursday at around 5:18 p.m., Philly police officers responded to the 2200 block of South Felton Street for a shooting.
According to preliminary details, police say a male sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 5:37 p.m.
Police say another male sustained a gunshot wound and is in critical condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
This is an ongoing investigation.
The Source: The information in this story is from Philly police.