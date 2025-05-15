Expand / Collapse search

Fatal double shooting in Southwest Philly: police

Published  May 15, 2025 6:59pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
The Brief

    • Two males were shot in Southwest Philly Thursday night, police say.
    • Both victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where one died and the other is in critical condition.
    • This is an active investigation.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that occurred in Southwest Philly Thursday. 

What we know:

On Thursday at around 5:18 p.m., Philly police officers responded to the 2200 block of South Felton Street for a shooting. 

According to preliminary details, police say a male sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 5:37 p.m.

Police say another male sustained a gunshot wound and is in critical condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. 

This is an ongoing investigation. 

The Source: The information in this story is from Philly police.

