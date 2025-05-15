Fatal double shooting in Southwest Philly: police

article

The Brief



Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that occurred in Southwest Philly Thursday.

What we know:

On Thursday at around 5:18 p.m., Philly police officers responded to the 2200 block of South Felton Street for a shooting.

According to preliminary details, police say a male sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 5:37 p.m.

Police say another male sustained a gunshot wound and is in critical condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

This is an ongoing investigation.