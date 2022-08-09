Dover Police issue AMBER Alert for missing teen
article
DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department has issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 17-year-old out of Delaware.
According to officials, the alert is for Taniyah Quail-Marker, who left a relative's residence early Tuesday morning with a man.
Authorities say attempts to reach or locate her have not been successful.
According to police, investigators believe her life is at risk.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Police: Triple shooting outside North Philadelphia Popeyes leaves 1 employee dead, 2 others injured
- 'Loved by everyone': Cousin of Philadelphia mom killed in stabbing calls for forgiveness, help for 6 daughters
- Police looking for homicide suspect after man fatally shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
Officials say the teen was last seen wearing a blue cookie monster shirt, shorts and white crocs.
She was last seen with a man inside a blue Nissan Vera with Alaska registration JPL799.