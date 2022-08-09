Dover Police issue AMBER Alert for missing teen

article

The Dover Police Department has issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 17-year-old out of Delaware.

According to officials, the alert is for Taniyah Quail-Marker, who left a relative's residence early Tuesday morning with a man.

Authorities say attempts to reach or locate her have not been successful.

According to police, investigators believe her life is at risk.

Officials say the teen was last seen wearing a blue cookie monster shirt, shorts and white crocs.

She was last seen with a man inside a blue Nissan Vera with Alaska registration JPL799.