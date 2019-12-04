Downed trees, closed roads slow storm power restoration in NJ

article

It may be Friday before all homes and businesses in New Jersey that lost electricity due to a snowstorm have their power back.

Jersey Central Power and Light on Wednesday says 26,127 customers are still without service. Most are in Sussex County, where more than a foot of snow fell

The utility says that number is down from 72,600 who were affected as heavy, wet snow and ice downed trees and power lines over the region. The utility says significant tree damage and road closures are slowing restoration efforts, mainly in Newton and Andover.

The county has since opened shelters for affected residents.

