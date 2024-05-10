Family of woman killed in South Philly home hold rally in her memory as reward for killer grows to $30K

Loved ones held a rally for Rose Goodman who was murdered in her own bedroom back in September.

Her two sons, Allen and Devin Goodman, said the "Rally for Rose" also honors her memory this Mother’s Day weekend.

"My mother, she had just turned 80 and she felt safe in her home and now with this happening I know our block doesn’t feel safe here. Our seniors don’t feel safe, so we need to change that," said Allen. "We know that the public may know something, or they may remember something that may seem small, but is actually really important to help the police solve the case. So that’s what we want to do is encourage people to do that."

"She was a teacher, she was a mentor and best friend. Loving, very strict, but in a loving way. She taught us how to be young men, how to be gentlemen," said Devin. "It would just be nice to have some closure. I know it won’t bring her back. I’ve had good days and bad days. One day at a time."

Philadelphia Police said it was a gruesome case. They believe a person broke into her home on the 5700 block of Broomall Street and shot her once in the chest in the front bedroom.

"The fact she was by herself and she’s an elderly female and someone would do such a heinous act," said Detective Ohmarr Jenkins of the Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit.

State Senator Anthony Williams, of the Pennsylvania Senate District 8, said, "We’re going to find this person, and I’m here to say one very specific thing that we’re going to offer a reward of $10,000 for the arrest of the person who did this heinous act."

Speaker Joanna McClinton, of the Pennsylvania House representing the 191st Legislative District, also attended to support the family.

"I remember watching the news, my mother and I, and we both said this is Miss Maxine. In the 1980s, my mother was in a program with Miss Maxine and I remember coming to this house much, much smaller," said Speaker McClinton. "As we’re on the eve of Mother’s Day weekend and our hearts continue to be broken and shattered by this senseless act of violence."

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest is eligible to receive a $30,000 reward. Information can be called into Philadelphia Police at 215-686-TIPS or the Crime Commission Tipline at 215-546-TIPS.