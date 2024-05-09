Miss Teen USA from New Jersey resigns just days after Miss USA

article

Another major shake up in the pageant world this week.

Miss Teen USA 2023 UmaSofia Srivastava announced Wednesday that she is stepping down less than eight months after earning the crown.

"After careful consideration, I've decided to resign as my personal values no longer fully align with the direction of the organization," she wrote in an Instagram post.

The 17-year-old made history after becoming the first New Jersey contestant to win the Miss Teen USA title.

"I will always look back on my time as Miss NJ Teen USA fondly, and the experience of representing my state as a first generation, Mexican-Indian American at the national level was fulfilling in itself."

Her resignation comes just two days after Miss USA Noelia Voight relinquished her crown for her mental health.