Proposed use of Fairmount nursing facility to battle drug epidemic slowed by legislation

A member of City Council has moved to halt or at least slow the Parker Administration’s efforts to use a Fairmount nursing home to battle the drug epidemic just as the city moves on an encampment in Kensington.

Andrea Duszenczuk took a stroll Friday with her dog, Willie, near the Philadelphia Nursing Home property on West Girard Avenue in Fairmount. The state-owned, but city-run facility is drawing attention as the Parker administration uses it to battle the drug epidemic plaguing neighborhoods, especially Kensington. Ms. Duszenczuk said, "We in the neighborhood were a little blindsided to hear that this was done without any kind of community briefing or involvement."

Last week, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported the administration had "quietly opened an intake facility" for people in addiction. It prompted Philadelphia’s Managing Director, Adam Thiel, to explain what was happening to reporters.

Related article

Thiel said, "That’s so we can meet our immediate needs for additional beds and have additional services to take care of people who need help today."

On Wednesday, as police broke up the large homeless encampment in Kensington, the city revealed 59 people have entered housing or drug treatment.

Related article

Jeffrey Young, who represents Fairmount in City Council, has offered a bill to stop any expansion of treatment at the nursing home. Asked what his goal is, Young said, "My goal is to have communication on what the potential uses of the site are. Our community has not had any engagement."

Young said he’s not sure what’s going on inside the facility but said he’s recently heard reports of drug use nearby. A resident approached FOX 29 Friday with a photo, claiming two women on nearby Cambridge Street, were injecting drugs. It’s unclear where they had come from, and residents drove them away. But neighbors are anxious to know more. Andrea Duszenczuk said, "I think it’s wonderful that the encampment is gone now, wonderful people are going to get help. We just need to know what’s going on here."