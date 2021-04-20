Download the FOX Super 6 app, win cash, watch ‘The Masked Singer’: It doesn’t get any better

article

Last week’s reveal of the Orca had one lucky fan swimming in cash after an explosive episode of "The Masked Singer."

Each week, viewers are given the chance to predict six questions related to each week’s episode on the FOX Super 6 app — and in return, fans can win up to $10,000.

Getting all six answers correct increases a participant’s chance of winning, but the prize drawing is random. Even one correct guess could snag "The Masked Singer" fans big bucks.

Last week, nearly 194 entries were cast and 30% of participants were able to correctly guess that the Orca would be the contestant to be sent home.

The Orca turned out to be ‘90s legend and singer of the band Sugar Ray, Mark McGrath.

In the previous week, only 20% of participants were able to correctly guess that the Bulldog would be the contestant to be sent home.

This week’s questions are:

Which panelist will get a first impression guess correct Wednesday night? Will the panel see Cluedle Doo in person tonight? Which character has a rap battle with Rita Wilson? Which character performs on roller blades? Who is going to be the first to be unmasked Wednesday night? Who will be the 2nd character unmasked Wednesday night?

Viewers can enter the free-to-play FOX Super 6 game for a chance to win $20,000 each week, and users who enter the sweepstakes every week will receive an extra entry into a grand prize sweepstake for $100,000. Learn more about the FOX Super 6 game here.

No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of the US, excluding WA. 18 and older. See terms and conditions at foxsuper6.com. Sponsored by TSG Interactive US Services Limited.

