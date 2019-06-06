Single and ready to mingle all around the world? If so, Bumble just might have the perfect opportunity for you.



The female-led dating app has recently announced that it is searching for a “Global Connector Bee” to travel the globe, meet new people, and share stories of their journey.



According to the company, this is an all-expenses-paid opportunity to see the world and make new friends. Bumble will hire just one individual who is capable of navigating the nuances of dating, has the ability to find and make new friends, and can network throughout the world.

The catch is this: The selected candidate will have to share their experiences and research through blogs, video posts, social media updates and any other creative outlet. The Global Connector Bee will cultivate their content through Bumble Date, Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz.



“We are a global company on a mission to connect great people in a kind and empowering way,” Chelsea Maclin, Vice President of Marketing at Bumble, said in a statement. “As our company and community of users continues to grow, it’s so important for us to advance our on-the-ground research about the global dating culture so we can optimize our product offerings for new communities and future generations."



You must be at least 18 years of age to apply. Applications can be submitted on the Bumble app and will be accepted until June 14.

