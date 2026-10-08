Driver dead after car goes airborne, slams into side of building in Kensington
PHILADELPHIA - One person is dead after a car went airborne and slammed into the side of a building Thursday morning in Kensington.
What we know:
Emergency crews responded to the UHaul building on East Lehigh Avenue at around 5:30 a.m.
First responders arrived to find a black SUV partially lodged into the side of the first floor of the building.
Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire caused by the crash, and shut off the gas line near the crash site.
The driver of the car was pronounced dead.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not said what caused the car to crash.
The identity of the person killed in the crash has not been released.
The Source: Information provided by FOX 29 scene footage and information from police.