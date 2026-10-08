Driver dead after car goes airborne, slams into side of building in Kensington

The Brief One person is dead after a car went airborne and slammed into the side of a UHaul building. The deadly crash happened at around 5:30 a.m. on the 300 block of East Lehigh Avenue. The identity of the person killed has not been released.



One person is dead after a car went airborne and slammed into the side of a building Thursday morning in Kensington.

What we know:

Emergency crews responded to the UHaul building on East Lehigh Avenue at around 5:30 a.m.

First responders arrived to find a black SUV partially lodged into the side of the first floor of the building.

Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire caused by the crash, and shut off the gas line near the crash site.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said what caused the car to crash.

The identity of the person killed in the crash has not been released.