Driver dies after crashing into tree in Northeast Philadelphia

A driver has died after crashing into a tree in Northeast Philadelphia overnight, according to police.

The incident occurred just after 3:30 a.m. on the 2900 block of Holme Avenue.

Police said the driver sustained internal injuries as a result of the crash, which left him trapped inside the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.