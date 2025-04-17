Driver flashes handgun during road rage dispute over lane change in Philadelphia: police

article

Police say a road rage driver who flashed a handgun at another vehicle with two children inside later struck a pedestrian while fleeing a traffic stop.

The incident escalated from a dispute over a lane change Thursday morning in Philadelphia, according to investigators.

The driver, who investigators say was in the car with his girlfriend and two children, flagged down police and told them about the confrontation.

Police later caught up with the suspect, who investigators say struck a pedestrian while fleeing the traffic stop in Kensington.

What we know:

Investigators say a driver brandished a handgun during a dispute over a lane change with another vehicle carrying four people, including two children.

The victim reported the incident to police, who later stopped the suspect's car on the 2600 block of Memphis Street in Kensington.

During the traffic stop, investigators say police found a black handgun containing four live rounds.

The suspect tried to flee the traffic stop, according to police, and struck a pedestrian a block away at the intersection of Tulip and Huntington streets.

The person struck was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition, police say.

What we don't know:

Police have not shared the identity of the suspect.

No charges were immediately reported.