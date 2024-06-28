Driver killed after tractor trailer crosses into oncoming traffic on Route 422: police

article

Pennsylvania State Police say a driver was killed when a tractor trailer crossed a highway median into oncoming traffic early Friday morning.

The deadly crash happened on State Route 422 in Lower Providence Township around 7 a.m. and caused both sides of the highway to close during rush hour.

Investigators believe a tractor trailer left the westbound lanes of the highway, crossed the median, and struck a vehicle on the eastbound side of the highway.

The impact of the crash caused the car to go down an embankment on the side of the highway, and come to a rest on its side, according to State Police.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania State Police said.

There is no word on the condition of the tractor trailer driver.