article

A person has died following an overnight tractor-trailer crash in Burlington County.

The incident occurred around 3:45 a.m. on the New Jersey Turnpike.

Police said the driver behind the tractor-trailer was traveling southbound when they struck the center barrier. The driver died as a result of the crash.

Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.

Southbound lanes have since re-opened on the Turnpike.