Driver sought after South Philly woman survives tragic hit-and-run: police

The Brief Alexa March says she was the victim of a hit-and-run that happened near 10th and Mifflin streets on July 20. She suffered multiple injuries and was taken to the hospital. A man walking by found her and called 911.



A South Philly woman is asking for help finding the driver she says hit her and kept going.

Philly police are investigating the incident.

What we know:

According to police and the victim, the hit-and-run incident happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 20.

The ambulance arrived around 2 a.m. and took the victim to Jefferson hospital.

Police say there is no information right now on the car that hit her.

The victim did not see the car.

"I don’t understand how you can wake up every day and just go about your life when you don’t even know if I'm alive or dead," said Alexa March.

She had a near-death experience. One that she has little memory of what happened.

"I was knocked unconscious. I do not know how long," she said. But pictures of her injuries affirm it.

"From the neck down is road rash and the entire right side of my face. I fractured my top right jaw. My top row of teeth were coming out of my gums. They had to be put back in my gums and wired," she said. "That'll determine orally the surgeries I'll have to have next."

She also has bruises on her hands, fingernails and her wrist is sprained.

It is all from a driver who she says hit her and kept going last Sunday.

Dig deeper:

Alexa says she had been at a South Philly neighborhood bar with a friend.

She left on her electric scooter but stopped at Tenth and Mifflin.

"I remember stopping to check my phone that it was on bike mode so I could take bike lanes and I was standing still. And I was looking left and looking right at the stop sign and that is the last thing I remember," she said.

Alexa said a man who happened to be walking by found her, called 911 and stayed until the ambulance arrived at around 2am to take her to Jefferson Hospital.

"He saved my life. I do not think I would necessarily be here talking and walking. If anything I would be run over again," she said.

Philadelphia Police say the incident is under active investigation by the Crash Investigation Division.

Alexa says she did not see the car that hit her and she cannot believe the driver still has not come forward.

"I don't know how they just go to bed every night and wake up like it didn't happen," she said.

Alexa hopes residents will check their cameras for any information and call police.

She also hopes to find the man who helped her so she can thank him. reporting outside Philadelphia Police Headquarters.