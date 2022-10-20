Drugs, ATVs, animals confiscated in major Kensington crime bust, police say

article

Officers with the Philadelphia Police Narcotics Unit took part in a major crime bust involving drugs, ATVs, guns and animals.

Officials say early Thursday morning, an investigation took officers to the 3100 block of Weymouth Street, in Philadelphia’s Kensington section.

Eight people were arrested. Items confiscated included heroin with street value of $28,000, crack with a value of $1,000, cocaine with the same value, seven handguns, two rifles and $126,000.

Authorities say 24 ATVs were also confiscated, as well as 9 motorcycles.

Also found and taken in the investigation were 81 chickens, some of which said to be fighting chickens, nine dogs and one bearded dragon.

Police said those arrested will be identified after they are formally charged.