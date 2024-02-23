Dry air brings the sniffles and runny noses back over the weekend

article

Plan for more runny noses if you're outside this weekend.

The air gets super dry again, and that helps your nose to run when you're out in the cold.

As we've closed out the workweek, the air hasn't been as dry because of the clouds and rain in our skies. So, you haven't needed the moisturizer as much over the last few days.

But, you'll want it again this weekend.

Related article

After that, you can use less squirts because the air gets more humid.

No, the air won't have the humid feel like the summer, but it sure will feel more summerlike with temperatures going on the rise. We'll grab highs in the 60s next week.

The milder weather starts on Monday as highs rise to the upper 50s. The milder weather also comes with cloudier weather and more moisture in the air.

Our air flows up from down South, where it actually is humid. So, that gets rid of the dryness in the air by the middle of the week.

Highs top out in the mid-60s midweek.

Then, drier air rushes back down from north and over us on Thursday, and you'll need lots of moisturizer next weekend.