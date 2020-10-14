Dueling political displays cause divide on Hatboro street

Rich Gottshall leaves little room for interpretation as to whom he supports as president in this election. He says a qualm has developed between himself and his neighbor across the street.

“We’ve had some neighbors that are really sarcastic and ignorant and they created a lot of trouble. They called police, gone to the township. They come back and say it’s First Amendment he can have as many sides as he wants on your lawn,” Gottshall said.

The dueling displays have seemingly caused a division on the Hatboro street and created an unwelcomed uptick in visitors.

“It’s a lot of traffic on our street now. It’s generated a lot of opinions and people stopping and taking pictures,” one resident said.

Gottshall’s twin brother William who lives down the street and also supports Trump says he’s sadden over the division in this country.

“People are taking sides and I’ve never seen anything like this in my whole lifetime. I’m 75 years old and never seen where everybody’s just on each other now and I think the country is split,” he said.

FOX 29 spoke with Gottshall’s neighbor who supports Joe Biden for president, but he politely declined to speak on camera regarding his views.

