Dump truck spills animal waste on Route 42 in Camden County

The Brief Troopers responded to a debris spill involving animal waste on Route 42 north in Bellmawr Borough on Tuesday, Oct. 6. The spill was caused when a dump truck's cargo fell onto the roadway, according to New Jersey State Police. No injuries were reported and the roadway was cleaned up.



Troopers responded at 2:49 p.m. Tuesday to a debris spill on State Highway north at milepost 13.2 in Bellmawr Borough, Camden County, according to the New Jersey State Police.

What we know:

At 2:49 p.m. Tuesday, troopers responded to milepost 13.2 on State Highway north in Bellmawr Borough for the debris spill.

According to the New Jersey State Police, the incident happened when the driver of the Mack dump truck braked and the animal waste being hauled spilled onto the road.

No reported injuries were noted at the scene, police said.

Officials confirmed that the debris was promptly cleaned up, and the lanes impacted on the highway have since been cleared.