Dune-divided NJ town eyes boardwalk to 'heal the damage'

Many residents of Margate, New Jersey, a well-to-do beach town south of Atlantic City, hate the protective sand dune the federal government recently built on their beach.

Now a group of residents is pushing for construction of a boardwalk over what they call the "dead zone" between the dune and the oceanfront homes that was created by the project.

The town government, which launched numerous unsuccessful court challenges to the dune project, is taking a wait-and-see approach to the request, concerned about its potential cost.

A committee says a boardwalk can be built for $24 million.

They say it would improve access to the beach for the elderly and families with young children, who must slog up ramps of loose sand to get over the dunes.