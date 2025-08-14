Duo accused of committing 3 gunpoint muggings in one night in Philadelphia

article

The Brief Police are searching for two suspects accused of three armed muggings in one night in Philadelphia. The suspects are accused of stealing $60 from two men and threatening the victims with a handgun. Police released surveillance footage of the suspects and asked the public to help identify them.



Police in Philadelphia are searching for two men accused of committing three gunpoint robberies in one night.

Investigators shared video surveillance footage of the men and asked the public to help identify them.

What we know:

Police say the spate of robberies began on the night of July 30th, when the suspects targeted a 68-year-old man walking on the 1500 block of North Catherine Street around 10 p.m.

The suspects, one of whom police say was armed with a handgun, approached the victim and told him to "give it up." They allegedly stole $60 from the victim's pocket before fleeing onto Fitzwater Street.

About an hour later, police believe the same two suspects robbed a 31-year-old man riding his bike on the 1100 block of Ellsworth Street.

One of the suspects armed with a handgun stood in the middle of the road to block the biker while the other stood on the sidewalk as a lookout, police said. The suspects stole the victim's backpack, which contained his iPhone, wallet and $60. Police later recovered the victim's backpack, iPhone and wallet, but the money was missing.

Just past midnight, police say one of the suspects approached a 26-year-old man from behind and placed his hand over his mouth. The suspect told the victim to remain quiet and demanded his wallet while holding a handgun. Police say the suspects fled when they discovered there was no cash in the victim's wallet.

No victims were injured in any of the gunpoint robberies.

What you can do:

The Philadelphia Police Department shared surveillance video of the suspects at a corner store on the night of the alleged robberies.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts should contact the Philadelphia Police Department.