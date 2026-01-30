Eagles add former Bucs OC Josh Grizzard as passing game coordinator: report

The Brief The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly named Josh Grizzard as their passing game coordinator. Grizzard, 35, was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator last season under Todd Bowles. He will join newly named offensive coordinator Sean Mannion's staff to re-energize the Birds' offense.



The Philadelphia Eagles continued to reshape their offensive coaching staff on Friday, reportedly adding former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard as their passing game coordinator.

What we know:

On the heels of naming Sean Mannion the team's new offensive coordinator, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Josh Grizzard will be the Eagles' passing game coordinator.

Grizzard, 35, has previously held offensive coaching staff positions for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins.

He was fired by the Bucs earlier this month following an 8-9 season.

The Eagles had two passing game coordinators on their staff last season – Parks Frazier and Christian Parker – according to the team's website.

Recently fire offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo was the Eagles' passing game coordinator before he was promoted before the start of the 2025-2026 season.

Eagles hire Sean Mannion as OC

Dig deeper:

The Eagles named Sean Mannion their new offensive coordinator on Thursday, following an extensive search to fill the role.

Mannion will try to bring a new dynamic to an Eagles' offense that faltered under former OC Kevin Patullo.

Featured article

Mannion was an offensive assistant for the Packers before being promoted to quarterbacks coach last year. He played a key role in developing quarterback Jordan Love and backup QB Malik Willis, according to NFL.com.

Prior to coaching, Mannion played in the NFL for nine seasons with the Vikings, Rams and Seahawks as a quarterback. He attended Oregon State from 2011 to 2014, where he set the Pac-12 Conference record for all-time passing yards, according to Eagles Wire.