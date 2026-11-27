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The Brief Eagles fans flocked to Mitchell & Ness in Center City on Black Friday to buy jerseys and hats following Thursday's dramatic comeback win over Dallas. Shoppers included local fans fired up by the rivalry victory and a family who traveled all the way from Australia to see the Birds play at home. Head coach Nick Sirianni's postgame celebration and Eagles Hall of Famer Seth Joyner's praise for the team's resolve added to the holiday excitement across Philadelphia.



Eagles fans are buying the Birds, and after an unforgettable Thanksgiving comeback against the Dallas Cowboys, they're looking to score some deals on Black Friday.

The excitement was on full display at Mitchell & Ness in Center City, where fans were shopping for Eagles jerseys, hats and other gear following the biggest Thanksgiving comeback in NFL history.

What they're saying:

For some fans, the dramatic win was all the motivation they needed to add to their Eagles collection.

"Coming back on Thanksgiving was a pretty sweet thing to see. Hopefully they can keep doing that. Makes you wanna buy some Eagles gear. It's the only reason I'm here," said Eagles fan Matt Cohen.

Some fans traveled a lot farther than Center City to show their love for the Birds.

The Rawlings family came all the way from Australia to see the Eagles play their next home game in a few weeks, making sure to squeeze in some shopping during their trip.

"We are huge fans. We came to the city three years ago and fell in love with the brotherly love culture," said Eagles fan Chloe Rawlings.

Celebrating the rivalry win

And the brotherly love was on display in Dallas, too.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni celebrated with fans after the comeback win, embracing the holiday spirit and looking like a kid on Christmas morning.

"Excited to celebrate with Eagles fans. It was fun," Sirianni said.

Not everyone was focused on the celebration. Some fans loved seeing Sirianni get in the face of the Cowboys.

"I love getting in their face. Nick's gotta do that, you know, round up a little bit. That's why they are our rivals," said Eagles fan Dan Como.

What Seth Joyner said

Even Eagles legends were impressed by the team's fight.

Eagles Hall of Famer Seth Joyner joined FOX 29 News at Noon and said he wouldn't necessarily call the comeback a miracle, but he was impressed by the team's resolve despite injuries and adversity.

"I don't know if I would call it a miracle. I just saw you with a lot of resolve, a lot of injuries. You know, they really prevented this team. You don't look like it probably would have looked at the beginning of the game, but you know somehow, someway against these guys, you know, believe it kept fighting," Joyner said.

And now, Eagles fans are hoping that fight continues.

Because if the Birds keep playing like that, they could deliver a Christmas miracle that beats any Black Friday deal.