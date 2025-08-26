Eagles final roster: Super Bowl champs finalize their roster ahead of season opener
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday made their last batch of cuts to finalize their roster ahead of the season opener next Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys.
What we know:
The Eagles will remain largely the same on the offensive side of the ball, although new Offensive Coordinator Kevin Patullo will be the team's new play caller after Kellen Moore took the head coaching job in New Orleans.
The defense will look slightly different this year, with the departures of key defensive playmakers like DE Josh Sweat, DT Milton Williams, and cornerbacks Darius Slay and Isiah Rodgers.
The Eagles added Alabama's standout linebacker Jihaad Campbell with the 31st overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft last April, and continued to shore up their defense by selecting Safety Andrew Mukuba, DT Ty Robinson, CB Mac McWilliams and LB Smael Mondon with their next four picks.
Perhaps the Eagles' biggest move of the offseason happened less than a month after the Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Philadelphia gave running back Saquon Barkley a two-year, $41.2M contract extension following his record-breaking first season with the Eagles.
Philadelphia also brought back breakout linebacker Zack Baun, who was a finalist for the 2025 Defensive Player of the Year award.
Eagles Roster Position-by-Position
Quarterback
Sam Howell, Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee
Running Back
Saquon Barkley, A.J. Dillon, Will Shipley, Ben VanSumeren (FB)
Wide Receiver
A.J. Brown, Darius Cooper, Jahan Dotson, John Metchie III, DeVonta Smith
Tight End
Grant Calcaterra, Dallas Goedert, Kylen Granson
Offensive Line
Landon Dickerson, Fred Johnson, Lane Johnson, Cam Jurgens, Drew Kendall, Jordan Mailata, Matt Pryor, Tyler Steen, Brett Toth, Trevor Keegan, Cameron Williams
Defensive Line
Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Gabe Hall, Moro Ojomo, Ty Robinson, Byron Young
Edge Rusher
Jalyx Hunt, Azeez Ojulari, Nolan Smith, Joshua Uche, Ogbo Okoronkwo
Linebacker
Zack Baun, Jihaad Campbell, Smael Mondon, Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
Defensive Back
Jakorian Bennett, Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown, Cooper DeJean, Adoree' Jackson, Tristin McCollum, Mac McWilliams, Quinyon Mitchell, Andrew Mukuba, Kelee Ringo
Specialists
Jake Elliott, Braden Mann
Linebacker Nakobe Dean was put on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.
Meanwhile, Tackle Myles Hinton was placed on the injured reserve and designated for return list.
What's next:
The Philadelphia Eagles will open their season next Thursday, Sept. 4 against the Dallas Cowboys in Dallas.