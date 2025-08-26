Eagles final roster: Super Bowl champs finalize their roster ahead of season opener

article

The Brief The Philadelphia Eagles finalized their 53-man roster on Tuesday. The Eagles will start their Super Bowl defense next Thursday in Dallas against the rival Cowboys. Philadelphia suffered some losses to their defense, including Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, Darius Slay, and Isiah Rodgers.



The Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday made their last batch of cuts to finalize their roster ahead of the season opener next Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys.

What we know:

The Eagles will remain largely the same on the offensive side of the ball, although new Offensive Coordinator Kevin Patullo will be the team's new play caller after Kellen Moore took the head coaching job in New Orleans.

The defense will look slightly different this year, with the departures of key defensive playmakers like DE Josh Sweat, DT Milton Williams, and cornerbacks Darius Slay and Isiah Rodgers.

The Eagles added Alabama's standout linebacker Jihaad Campbell with the 31st overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft last April, and continued to shore up their defense by selecting Safety Andrew Mukuba, DT Ty Robinson, CB Mac McWilliams and LB Smael Mondon with their next four picks.

Perhaps the Eagles' biggest move of the offseason happened less than a month after the Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Philadelphia gave running back Saquon Barkley a two-year, $41.2M contract extension following his record-breaking first season with the Eagles.

Philadelphia also brought back breakout linebacker Zack Baun, who was a finalist for the 2025 Defensive Player of the Year award.

Eagles Roster Position-by-Position

Quarterback

Sam Howell, Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee

Running Back

Saquon Barkley, A.J. Dillon, Will Shipley, Ben VanSumeren (FB)

Wide Receiver

A.J. Brown, Darius Cooper, Jahan Dotson, John Metchie III, DeVonta Smith

Tight End

Grant Calcaterra, Dallas Goedert, Kylen Granson

Offensive Line

Landon Dickerson, Fred Johnson, Lane Johnson, Cam Jurgens, Drew Kendall, Jordan Mailata, Matt Pryor, Tyler Steen, Brett Toth, Trevor Keegan, Cameron Williams

Defensive Line

Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Gabe Hall, Moro Ojomo, Ty Robinson, Byron Young

Edge Rusher

Jalyx Hunt, Azeez Ojulari, Nolan Smith, Joshua Uche, Ogbo Okoronkwo

Linebacker

Zack Baun, Jihaad Campbell, Smael Mondon, Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

Defensive Back

Jakorian Bennett, Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown, Cooper DeJean, Adoree' Jackson, Tristin McCollum, Mac McWilliams, Quinyon Mitchell, Andrew Mukuba, Kelee Ringo

Specialists

Jake Elliott, Braden Mann

Linebacker Nakobe Dean was put on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

Meanwhile, Tackle Myles Hinton was placed on the injured reserve and designated for return list.

What's next:

The Philadelphia Eagles will open their season next Thursday, Sept. 4 against the Dallas Cowboys in Dallas.