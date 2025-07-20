Eagles are giving away a World Championship ring: Here's everything we know

The Brief The Eagles are giving an official World Championship ring to a fan. The winner will receive the ring during a game this season. If you want to win the ring, you have to enter the sweepstakes.



One lucky Eagles fan is about to be twinning with the reigning Super Bowl champions!

What we know:

The Philadelphia Eagles are giving a fan the chance to win an official World Championship ring.

The winner will also get two 50-yard line tickets for the Birds' November 28 game, where they will be presented the iconic piece of jewelry.

What you can do:

The Eagles have yet to say when the sweepstakes will go live, but fans can sign up online to get notified.

The backstory:

The Eagles received their World Championship ring during a ring ceremony in Philadelphia this past Friday.

The blinding bling is covered in diamonds to highlight the Super Bowl champions' logo and two Lombardi trophies.

However, the ring's most unique feature has to be its pop-out wings, which open to show the hidden message, "You can't be great without the greatness of others."