Eagles walk green carpet ahead of ceremony to receive Super Bowl LIX rings

The Brief A ring ceremony was held tonight in Fishtown. The designer says it is the best ring in Super Bowl history. The Eagles report for training camp on July 22nd.



Super Bowl LIX champs Philadelphia Eagles have received their rings in a special ceremony that was postponed from June.

What we know:

The ring ceremony to award Super Bowl LIX champs Philadelphia Eagles their rings was supposed to happen on June 6th but was postponed.

Friday night players and Eagles officials walked the green carpet outside the Battery in Fishtown before heading inside for the big night.

What they're saying:

"This is the greatest championship ring in Super Bowl history and I know everyone says I bet you say that to everyone right? But we try to out-do each other with every championship ring," said Jason Arasheben. He is the CEO and president of Jason of Beverly Hills, the designer of the Eagles latest championship ring.

"I'm proud that we on this ring are introducing something that's never been done before. And when you see this ring, you will understand exactly what I am talking about. You are not going to believe what you see," he said.

Dig deeper:

The 150 rings were supposed to be handed out in a June 6th ceremony but it was postponed.

The way the designer describes it, it is worth the wait. A lot of work goes into it, including diamonds, engraving and the story.

"It can't just be beautiful in design. It has to be a busting storyline as far as telling the story of the season, the team, the city and the fans," said Arasheben.

"We kind of follow the path that is instructed by the team and then we kind of put our own creative energy together to create a masterpiece," he added.

The Eagles released a photo of the ring on social media after the ceremony.