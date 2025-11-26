Eagles to honor Malcolm Jenkins with halftime Hall of Fame induction Friday

article

The Brief Malcolm Jenkins will be inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame at halftime of Friday’s home game. The two-time Super Bowl champion and longtime team captain becomes the first player from the Super Bowl LII roster to receive the honor. Jenkins returned to Philadelphia this week and shared an emotional letter with fans ahead of the ceremony.



Malcolm Jenkins is officially coming home. The longtime Philadelphia Eagles safety, defensive leader and cornerstone of the franchise’s Super Bowl LII championship team will be inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame during halftime of Friday’s game at Lincoln Financial Field.

What we know:

The Eagles announced that Jenkins will be honored on Friday, November 28, alongside former executive Bucko Kilroy. Jenkins spent six seasons in Philadelphia, serving as a three-time team captain, never missing a game, and anchoring the defense during the team’s historic 2017 Super Bowl run.

Jenkins becomes the first member of the Eagles’ Super Bowl LII championship roster to be enshrined, joining a list of franchise legends that includes Brian Dawkins, Reggie White, Eric Allen, Harold Carmichael, and more.

A word from the man himself

Ahead of the ceremony, Jenkins penned an emotional message to Eagles fans on the team’s website, calling his induction "one of the most humbling moments of my life" and describing the honor as "finding my way home."

Reflecting on his time in Philadelphia, Jenkins wrote: "Philly, we’re back together again. And this time, it’s forever."

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 24: Malcolm Jenkins #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts against the Seattle Seahawks at Lincoln Financial Field on November 24, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

He thanked former teammates, coaches, support staff and the city’s passionate fan base — all of whom he said shaped his legacy both on and off the field.

"It’s one thing to lead a defense. It’s another to be considered a leader in a city like Philadelphia," Jenkins said. "If I fought for you, you’d fight for me. That’s what I love about this place."

Jenkins also acknowledged the significance of joining Eagles legends such as Brian Dawkins, Reggie White and Eric Allen, writing that being welcomed alongside them "is a tremendous honor."

Why you should care:

Jenkins is the first member of the Eagles’ Super Bowl LII team to enter the franchise’s Hall of Fame. His leadership, durability and consistency, including never missing a game during his time as an Eagle, made him one of the defining players of the Doug Pederson era.

He retired following the 2020 season and has remained active in social justice work, business ventures, and broadcasting.

What's next:

The induction ceremony will take place at halftime inside Lincoln Financial Field.