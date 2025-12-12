Philadelphia honors fallen officer Andy Chan at annual block party

The Brief The 6th Annual Andy Chan Block Party was held in Fishtown on Friday. The event honored fallen Philadelphia Police Officer Andy Chan. The fundraiser supports ten other families of fallen and injured law enforcement officers.



A community gathered in Fishtown for the 6th Annual Andy Chan Block Party, honoring the legacy of a fallen Philadelphia police officer.

A night of remembrance and support

What we know:

The event was organized by Families Behind the Badge Children's Foundation.

It raised funds for families of fallen and injured law enforcement officers, including Officer Andy Chan's family.

The night featured food, live entertainment, and special appearances, creating a heartfelt atmosphere.

The backstory:

Officer Andy Chan passed away last week, nearly seven years after being critically injured on the job.

His widow, Teng Chan, expressed gratitude to the Philadelphia Highway Patrol and the foundation for their unwavering support.

Community and family bonds

What they're saying:

"My heart is overflowing," said Teng Chan, speaking to a room filled with law enforcement. Commissioner Kevin Bethel emphasized the importance of supporting each other, while Mark O'Connor highlighted the event's celebratory nature.

Stephanie Mack and Terri O'Connor, both widows of fallen officers, shared their experiences and the sense of family formed through these events.

"We're more than just a group of widows," said Mack.

What you can do:

To donate to families of fallen officers and others who are critically hurt visit: https://givebutter.com/AndyChanBlockParty and www.fbbcf.org

What we don't know:

Details about future events or additional support initiatives were not disclosed.