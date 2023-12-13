Eagles honor Philadelphia non-profit leader with 2023 NFL Changemaker Award

A Philadelphia non-profit leader said her "life changed in 20 seconds" when she was surprised by the Eagles with the 2023 NFL Changemaker Award.

Jamila Harris-Morrison, Executive Director of ACHIEVEability in West Philadelphia, was presented with a $10k donation and two tickets to the Super Bowl.

ACHIEVEability was selected for the second year as the Eagles social justice partner for their gun violence programming, Jamila said Wednesday on Good Day.

The outreach program was established with the help of Eagles running back Boston Scoot and Center Jason Kelce.

Jamila said the program aims to help young adults at-risk of gun violence or victims of gun violence find work and the "next positive step."

The program also helps victims of gun violence navigate feelings of anger and trauma.

"There's no limit of talent in my community and my neighbors, it's access and opportunity, so if I can find bridges to do that, that's what it's all about."

The program was started for the community, by the community, after the tragic shooting death of a beloved business owner in July 2021.

"Neighbors said 'we don't want walks, we don't want peace marches, we don't want resources, we want change," Jamila said.

ACHIEVEability can be found online and at their headquarters on 5901 Market Street, Suite 410.