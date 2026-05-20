Storms bring power outages, downed trees to Bucks, Montgomery, Chester counties

The Brief Severe storms brought heavy rain, strong winds and hail to the region Wednesday, May 20. A tree fell on a home in Lower Pittsgrove, Montgomery County and power outages affected thousands, especially in Bucks County. The American Red Cross is helping people displaced by storm damage in Montgomery and Chester counties.



Severe storms swept through the area Wednesday, May 20, bringing heavy rain, powerful winds and hail, according to FOX 29. The storms caused widespread damage, including downed trees and power outages, with PECO reporting 11,000 customers without electricity.

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Storms cause damage and outages across multiple counties

What we know:

A large tree was uprooted by the storm in Lower Pittsgrove, Montgomery County and landed on a home along Mervine Street, according to FOX 29.

The American Red Cross is assisting two people who live there, as well as a family of four in Chester County who were also impacted by the storm.

PECO reported over 14,000 customers without power, with more than 2500 outages in Bucks County, 3,000 outages in Chester and nearly 8,000 outages in Montgomery County.

In Levittown, residents described seeing sparks and hearing loud booms as branches came down on power lines.

"There were sparks and everything... that's why I called the fire department cause I just had my house redone and I didn't want it to catch on fire," said a Levittown resident.

The American Red Cross is providing emergency assistance to two families — six people total — as a result of damage from the storm in areas across Pottstown.

Amtrak's Keystone Service trains operating between Philadelphia and Harrisburg are currently suspended due to a downed tree in the overhead wires at Rosemont Station following the storms this evening. Crews are working to remove the tree, repair the wires, and restore service as quickly as possible.

What they're saying:

Residents in Levittown said they are used to losing power when severe weather hits.

Steven Krivulka, a Levittown resident, showed FOX 29 where a branch fell on wires in his backyard, leaving the neighborhood in the dark. "There were 3 big booms, scary. I didn't even want to out our in the backyard cause I didn't want to get electrocuted," said Krivulka.

Krivulka checked on his 95-year-old neighbor, Eleanor Castro, who has lived in her home since 1958. "I walk with a cane so I have to be careful where I walk. I have light, these little ones right here, and my neighbors come," said Castro.

Krivulka said the neighborhood often experiences severe weather damage. "Everytime there's a storm. The neighbor across the street had a tree come down, knocked all the wires down. We were out for a week and half," said Krivulka.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear when power will be fully restored to all affected PECO customers or how long displaced residents will need assistance from the American Red Cross.