4 Delaware State University students sought after 'takeover' event on Rehoboth Beach

The Brief Police responded to a large "Takeover" event on the beach and boardwalk in Rehoboth Beach on May 19. Four Delaware State University students are wanted for felony riot and conspiracy charges. Businesses closed early and several arrests were made, but police say there is no ongoing danger to the public.



Police say a "Takeover" event on the evening of Tuesday, May 19 led to increased law enforcement presence, several arrests, and early business closures on the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk, with four event promoters now wanted on felony charges.

What we know:

Officers from Rehoboth Beach and surrounding agencies responded to the event as crowds grew, with concerns for public safety and property, according to the Rehoboth Beach Police Department.

"As the event grew, additional resources from the area to include, the Delaware State Police, the Department of Natural Resources, Dewey Beach Police, Milford Police, Lewes Police, and Bethany Beach Police responded to growing concerns over the safety of people and property," said the department.

Police say several businesses closed early and arrests were made for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, underage drinking, and marijuana use in public spaces.

Four suspects, all Delaware State University students, are wanted for felony charges of intent to commit or facilitate a riot and conspiracy in the second degree.

The suspects are:

Xander Nicholl, 19, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Angelin A. Clauvil, 21, of Milford, Delaware

Keyon D. Scott, 22, of Dover, Delaware

Eric Barnett, 21, of Saint Albass, New York

Police say this is the fifth event of its kind since April, and warrants have been issued for the four promoters.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public and that they will continue to monitor future events to keep residents, visitors, and businesses safe.

What we don't know:

Police have not said when or where the suspects might be taken into custody, or if additional events are planned.