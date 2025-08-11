Eagles LG Landon Dickerson suffers leg injury during Sunday's open practice

The Brief Eagles guard Landon Dickerson was helped off the field after suffering a leg injury at Eagles open practice on Sunday. Dickerson, 26, injured his right leg during a pass play from quarterback Jalen Hurts to running back Saquon Barkley. Dickerson is entering the first year of a 4-year contract extension signed last March.



Philadelphia Eagles lineman Landon Dickerson was helped off the field after suffering an apparent leg injury during Sunday's open practice at Lincoln Financial Field.

What we know:

Dickerson, a three-time NFL Pro Bowler, suffered a right leg injury on a pass play from quarterback Jalen Hurts to running back Saquon Barkley.

Thousands of fans who packed The Linc for their first glimpse at the defending Super Bowl champs watched as Dickerson struggled to put weight on the injured leg.

Dickerson was helped off the field by members of the Eagles medical team, and was then carted down the tunnel for further evaluation.

What we don't know:

The Eagles have not officially announced a diagnosis of Dickerson's injury.

The backstory:

Dickerson is a key member of the Eagles offensive line, which is widely considered one of the best in the league.

Drafted out of Alabama in 2021, Dickerson signed a four-year contract extension with The Birds in March 2024.