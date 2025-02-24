Eagles looking forward to receiving invitation to visit White House: reports
PHILADELPHIA - It has been a longstanding tradition for the winners of the Super Bowl to be invited to visit the White House in Washington D.C.
However, back in 2018, after the team in green won Super Bowl LII, they did not visit the White House due to a late cancelation which was prompted by controversy with President Trump.
So, what about in 2025?
What we know:
With Donald Trump in his second, non-consecutive term as POTUS, will the Philadelphia Eagles be invited to go to the White House and if so, will they accept?
Several reports have stated that the Eagles would visit the White House if invited.
According to a post on X by NFL Insider, Ian Rappaport, Eagles sources say the team ‘would be honored to visit The White House,"
ESPN Senior NFL Insider, Adam Schefter, reported similar findings in a post to X.
What we don't know:
Neither Trump's administration, nor the Eagles, have released any official statement regarding a possible invitation to the White House to celebrate the Super Bowl victory.
The Source: The information in this story is from reports made by ESPN Senior NFL Insider, Adam Schefter and NFL Insider, Ian Rappaport.