Eagles offensive line bares all in ESPN's 2019 Body Issue

Get ready to see the Philadelphia Eagles offensive line like you've never seen it before.

Five players — Brandon Brooks, Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce, Isaac Seumalo and Halapoulivaati Vaitai — posed for ESPN The Magazine’s Body issue.

The magazine hits newsstands on Friday, its final appearance in print after 21 years. ESPN said in April the magazine would continue online with the same types of stories.

Joining the Eagles offensive linemates in posing are Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns and Michael Thomas of the New Orleans Saints.

Others appearing in the Body issue include Oklahoma City guard Chris Paul, Evander Kane of the San Jose Sharks, IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe, WNBA player Liz Cambage, basketball Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman, UFC champion Amanda Nunes, former UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi and soccer player Kelley O'Hara.

Photos from the Body issue are now available online.