Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson hands out boxes of food

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson spent Saturday night giving back to the community.

Jackson, who was recently re-acquired by the Birds after playing 5 seasons in Washington and Tampa, posted videos to Instagram of himself and a crew of friends handing out boxes of food to the homless in North Philadelphia.

Several of the video clips put Jackson in the area of Huntington Park and Germantown.

The 32-year-old also gave out t-shirts and spoke with fans who were eager to welcome the wideout back to the city.