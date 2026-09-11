Eagles season opener: When to watch, how to get to the game, and more

The Brief The Eagles will host the Washington Commanders on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. The game can be seen only on FOX 29 or the FOX One app. The Eagles made several notable roster moves during the offseason, including drafting WR Makai Lemon, and extending Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter.



The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Washington Commanders on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field to kick off the season.

What we know:

What time does the game start?

The Eagles and Commanders will kick off at 4:25 p.m.

Where can I watch the game?

The game will be televised on FOX 29, and available to stream on the FOX ONE app.

Big picture view:

Who's in, who's out?

Perhaps the biggest move of the offseason for the Philadelphia Eagles was a trade that sent receiver AJ Brown to the New England Patriots in exchange for a 2028 first-round draft pick and a 2027 fifth-round draft pick.

The Eagles drafted USC wide receiver Makai Lemon with the 20th overall pick in the draft. Philadelphia also landed a handful of impact free agents, including running back Dameon Pierce, receiver Hollywood Brown, and Riq Woolen.

The Eagles handed out massive contract extensions to defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter to solidify one of the fiercest defensive fronts in the sport.

Going to the game?

Local perspective:

SEPTA plans to add extra service on the Broad Street Line Sunday for the Eagles home opener. Sports Express trains will help fans reach Lincoln Financial Field ahead of kickoff.

In addition to the regularly scheduled Broad Street Line trains running every eight minutes or less, SEPTA will offer Sports Express trips on Sunday. These additional trains will leave Fern Rock Transit Center every 10 minutes from 2:00 p.m. until about 3:30 p.m., SEPTA said.

"The B offers frequent and reliable service with convenient connections to other modes of transit. Avoid the traffic jams, leave the driving to us," SEPTA General Manager Scott Sauer said.

Eagles fans can connect to the B from dozens of bus routes, and SEPTA is offering a free transfer from the Market-Frankford Line and City Trolley routes at 15th Street/City Hall, SEPTA said.

The B is also located near Regional Rail stations in Center City and easily accessible from the PATCO High Speed Line for riders coming from South Jersey.

2025 season recap

The backstory:

The Eagles won their division for the second straight season last year with an 11-6 record. Philadelphia lost in the Wild Card round to the San Francisco 49ers.