Eagles trade Cam Jurgens to Ravens for draft picks

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The Brief The Philadelphia Eagles have traded Cam Jurgens and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2027 fifth-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick. Jurgens, a two-time Pro Bowler, was a key starter on the Super Bowl LIX Championship team and recently played left guard due to injuries. The Eagles have not yet announced who will start at left guard for Sunday’s game in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars.



The Philadelphia Eagles have announced a trade sending center Cam Jurgens and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2027 fifth-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick, pending a physical. The move is part of continued roster changes for the Eagles, according to multiple reports.

What we know:

Jurgens was traded following his recent move from center to left guard after Landon Dickerson was placed on Injured Reserve, according to the Eagles. The deal adds more future draft capital for Philadelphia, including an extra second-round pick in the 2028 NFL Draft.

Jurgens, drafted in the second round in 2022 out of Nebraska, became the youngest Eagles center to earn Pro Bowl honors since 1953 and was a starter on the Super Bowl LIX Championship team. He earned Pro Bowl selections in both the Super Bowl season and the 2025 campaign, helping the Eagles win consecutive NFC East titles for the first time since 2001-04.

The Eagles now have 16 draft picks over the next two years before factoring in compensatory selections, including two first-round and two second-round picks in the 2028 NFL Draft.

Timeline:

Jurgens took over at center following Jason Kelce's retirement, then moved to left guard after Week 1 when Dickerson was injured, with Drew Kendall taking over at center for the last three games of the 2026 season.

The trade comes just a day after left tackle Lane Johnson announced his retirement, continuing a period of transition along the offensive line.

What's next:

The Eagles have several options to fill in at guard, with Willie Lampkin and Micah Morris among those ready to step in, according to team statements. The team has not yet named a starter at left guard for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Philadelphia is poised to use its stockpile of draft picks over the next two years as it continues to reshape its offensive line and roster.

What we don't know:

It is unclear when Dickerson will return from injury, and the Eagles have not yet revealed who will start at left guard in the upcoming game.