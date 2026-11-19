The Brief A heartfelt interaction between a 21-year-old man venting about his mental health struggles and an Abington police officer has gain millions of views on social media. The conversation has called attention to the importance of opening up about mental health, and is being applauded as an example of community policing. Jaytwyne and Officer Jim Ficzko joined Good Day Philadelphia on Thursday to discuss the moment.



Jaytwyne Abrams went to a vacant parking lot in Abington late one fall night to clear his head, braving near-freezing temperatures to vent to a camera about his recent mental health struggles.

Nearby, Abington Police Officer Jim Ficzko sat in his patrol car, watching as Jaytwyne sat with his back to a light pole abutment, ranting to no one.

In most circumstances, the heartfelt interaction that followed between the two men wouldn't have been recorded. But Jaytwyne, a YouTuber with over 220K subscribers, kept the camera rolling when Officer Ficzko pulled up and asked him what he was up to.

What we know:

Jaytwyne admitted that he was a bit nervous when he saw Officer Ficzko first pull up after he noticed him sitting across the street from the mostly empty parking lot.

"I simply just went out there to get things off my chest, and just vent to the camera, because I didn't really have anyone else to talk to," Jaytwyne, 21, told Good Day Philadelphia.

Officer Ficzko pulled up about two parking spaces away from Jaytwyne and asked from inside his patrol car, "What are you doing?" Jaytwyne then explained that he's been dealing with anxiety and personal issues involving relationships.

During their heartfelt interaction, Officer Ficzko provided Jaytwyne with the phone number for Montgomery County's Mobile Crisis Support hotline.

"As police officers, we encounter mental health crises on a regular basis," Officer Ficzko said. "I just knew that he needed someone to talk to at that point, and I'm blessed to have been able to have been there and have that encounter with Jay."

What they're saying:

Jaytwyne said he hopes the viral video will inspire others struggling with mental health to seek help when they're feeling overwhelmed.

"I just want to encourage people to speak up about their problems," Jaytwyne said. "You can't just hold onto everything you're going through, eventually it's going to take a toll on you, and you gotta just let it out someway, somehow."

The moment is also being held up as a shining example of community policing, and the important role it plays in strengthening the relationship between police officers and members of the community.

"It's humbling," Officer Ficzko said. "As a police officer there's a lot of negativity on social media regarding police officers, and unfortunately, you don't get to hear the good things too often."