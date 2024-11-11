Eagles host heartwarming gaming event to support those who have lost a military parent

The Philadelphia Eagles celebrated military members and their families in a special event at Lincoln Financial Field Monday.

At a Gold Star Gamers event hosted by the Philadelphia Eagles on Veterans Day, Domenic D'Ambra talked proudly about his late father.

"I was very excited when I heard the news that I got picked to come here — I went last year and it was awesome… So far I met Swoop the eagle and he actually played a round with him a bit," he said.

Gold Star Gamers is a nonprofit gaming organization that supports families who have lost a military parent.

Kai Gronenthal from Port Jefferson, New York remembered his own father, "My dad Major Victor Gronenthal — graduated from West Point in 2005… He was a Zapper."

It's events like this one that brought Domenic and Kai Gronenthal together years ago, forging a strong bond quickly.

"With people like Domenic I can just talk to him about anything and he'll know what I've gone through," Kai said. To which Domenic added, "He's honestly become a brother to me."

"Let kids come together, find each other, have a shared experience, common experience," said Evan Dornbush from Goldstar Gamers.

Meeting other families and Monday night, playing their favorite video games with some of their favorite professional athletes.

"I've been kicking people's butt in Madden!" Jason Avant said enthusiastically.

Retired Philadelphia Eagle Jason Avant says this cause is close to his heart. He has family members who have served our country.

He said the event is about creating happy memories for these children who have been through a lot.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

"I'm trying to create a different reality for them today. We know there's a hard time and this event - what it means - but today, in the moment, let's make them have a great time" he said.

And that means a lot.

"Just having the Eagles actually care and want to do this for them - it makes them feel good," Madelyn D'Ambra from Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania expressed her gratitude.

Kai Gronenthal also recognized the importance of awareness.

"Events like this let people know that we exist… even out of Veterans Day… and beyond," said Gronenthal

Gold Star Gamers says they host events like this one for roughly 2,000 families every year, to support those who have lost a military parent.