Record-breaking heat for April did not keep Philly residents inside

The Brief Philadelphia residents spent Wednesday, April 15, outside enjoying unusually hot and humid weather for April. Many people said they welcomed the heat after a difficult winter. Visitors and locals found creative ways to cool off, from ice cream to sprinklers.



People across Philadelphia spent Wednesday, April 15, outside enjoying a stretch of hot and humid weather, according to FOX 29 interviews. Many said the warmth was a welcome change after a tough winter.

Philadelphians find ways to enjoy the heat

What we know:

Residents and visitors took advantage of the warm weather by walking, jogging, biking and relaxing at local parks and beer gardens.

Mary Kushinsky said, "What a respite it is from the cold we've had. We had a terrible winter. It was really rough but it's beautiful."

Cindy Graff, who is visiting from Colorado, said the weather in her home state has been less favorable. "We just started to get things to bloom and now we're having a freezer....all the flowers are gonna die tonight," said Graff. She added, "I wanted to get the nice weather and see flowers because I knew it was going to be prettier here."

At Dilworth Park, Kavya and Ravi Kolla brought their 3-year-old daughter Rheya to play in the sprinklers for her birthday. "It's a day off on her birthday just wanted to bring her here for a little fun," said Kolla.

People also gathered at Fairmount Flavors for ice cream, with Jordyn Head saying, "I love the heat. I love the humidity." Head and her friends celebrated finishing class and a gym session with a cool treat. "Stay in 90's please. (In April?) Yes absolutely. We froze. We froze all January. Two winter storms," said Head.

Throughout the city, people were seen making the most of the warm day, with many expressing happiness about the change in weather.

The hot weather brought people together at popular outdoor spots like Kelly Drive, Dilworth Park and Fairmount Flavors.

Even visitors from out of state noticed the difference in climate and enjoyed the opportunity to be outside.

Many said the heat was a welcome break from the cold and storms of the past winter, and they were eager to spend time outdoors with family and friends.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how long the hot weather will last or if any heat advisories will be issued for the coming days.