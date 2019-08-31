East Germantown fire claims life of 80-year-old man and his dog

article

An 80-year-old man and his dog have died following a fire in East Germantown.

The fire broke out just before 10 a.m. Saturday on the unit block of East Logan Street.

Firefighters discovered the victim unresponsive in the second floor kitchen. He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.

"Firefighters said they found the dog next to his owner and that he wouldn't leave him," Red Paw Emergency Relief Team posted on Facebook. "When our responder tried to get him into our response vehicle to take him to the vet hospital, he didn’t want to leave."

Red Paw reported Sunday that the dog, named Frisky, passed away overnight.

"The staff at CARES vet did everything they could for him but the damage to his lungs was too extensive," Red Paw officials said.

The emergency response team had previously put out a call for donations to help cover the cost of the dog's medical care.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.