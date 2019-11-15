East Penn School District students diagnosed with whooping cough

article

Several students in multiple grade levels across East Pennsylvania School District have been diagnosed with whooping cough.

Emmaus High School, Lower Macungie Middle School, Shoemaker Elementary School and Wescosville Elementary School all report having students absent with the illness.

District officials would not say how many students have whooping cough. They advised parents of children who are coughing frequently to contact a health care provider immediately.

According to the district, students who have whooping cough may be given an antibiotic and will have to wait five days before returning to school.

Pennsylvania Department of Health says children usually receive whooping cough vaccines throughout infancy and childhood. Students are also required to receive a T-dap vaccine before they can enter seventh grade.

Health officials warn that even properly vaccinated students are at risk for whooping cough.

Advertisement

More information on whooping cough can be found here.