Ed Sheeran announces 2026 Philadelphia tour date at Lincoln Financial Field

Global superstar Ed Sheeran is bringing his LOOP Tour to Philadelphia, with a newly announced show at Lincoln Financial Field. The concert, which is set for September 19, 2026, is part of a massive North American stadium tour that will run throughout the summer and fall. Fans will have an opportunity to secure tickets in a presale before they go on sale to the public later this month.

What We Know

Ed Sheeran's LOOP Tour will launch on June 13, 2026, and will visit major markets across the U.S. and Canada before wrapping up in Tampa in November.

The Philadelphia show is scheduled for September 19, 2026, at Lincoln Financial Field.

Ed Sheeran tour date announced in Center City, Philadelphia (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/FOX)

The artist presale will begin on Tuesday, September 23, at 9 a.m., while the general public will be able to purchase tickets on Friday, September 26, at 10 a.m.

Fans can sign up for first access to the artist presale now at EdSheeran.com.