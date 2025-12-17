Amazon driver wanted for deadly hit-and-run in Allentown arrested in Philadelphia

The Brief Troy Johnson, 30, is accused of fatally hitting a 29-year-old man with his car during a verbal altercation in Allentown. Johnson, police say, was working as an Amazon delivery driver at the time of the deadly road rage incident. Federal authorities took Johnson into custody at a family members house in Southwest Philadelphia.



An Amazon driver who was wanted for fatally striking a man with his car during a road rage incident in Allentown last month was arrested in Philadelphia.

What we know:

Troy Johnson, 30, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals at a family member's home in Southwest Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Authorities say on Nov. 21, Johnson was working as an Amazon delivery driver in Allentown when he became involved in a verbal altercation with a 29-year-old man.

Troy Johnson, 30, was taken into custody for a fatal hit-and-run in Allentown.

During the road rage confrontation, investigators say Johnson intentionally struck the victim and fled the scene. The man was taken to a local hospital and later died.

An arrest warrant was issued for Johnson on Dec. 10 on charges of third-degree murder.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim was not reported by U.S. Marshals.