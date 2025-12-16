Philadelphia weather: Bitter cold temperatures will ease up over the next several days

The Brief The bitter cold weather will become less harsh over the next several days with a mix of sun and clouds. The winter warm-up will peak on Friday with temps expected to hit 60 degrees with rain for most of the day. A seasonable weekend is ahead with a mix of sun and clouds, and highs in the 50s and 60s.



A much-needed break from the bitterly cold temperatures that have frozen the Philadelphia area since Sunday's snow storm is on the way.

Temperatures won't feel much warmer on Tuesday – despite a mix of sun and clouds – but by the end of the week it's expected to touch 60 degrees.

What we know:

The harsh cold will only last for one more day before forecasters say a meaningful warm-up will help thaw out the Philadelphia area.

A mix of sun and clouds will last through the middle of the week, as temperatures rise through the 40s and 50s.

Forecasters say temperatures will hit 60 degrees on Friday, but rain is expected to start in the morning and last through the early evening.

Conditions will find a seasonable sweet spot over the weekend, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s and a mix of sun and clouds.

What's next:

Don't get too used to the milder winter temperatures – forecasters expect the bitter cold temps in the 30s to return on Monday.