Election Day 2025: Polls open in Pennsylvania, New Jersey with pivotal races on the line

Voters in Pennsylvania and New Jersey will cast their ballots on Tuesday to decide pivotal races that could reshape the political landscape of their states.

New Jersey will elect a new governor between Jack Ciattarelli and Mikie Sherrill, and voters in Philly will decide if District Attorney Larry Krasner will earn his third term.

Here's when polls open in Pennsylvania and New Jersey and other important Election Day races as we count down to polls closing.

When do polls open and close?

Polls in Pennsylvania opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.

Polls in New Jersey will open at 6 a.m. and will also close at 8 p.m.

Where is my polling place?

Pennsylvania voters can find their polling place here.

Voters in the Garden State can likewise check their state's website here to find their polling location.

Do I need ID to vote in Pennsylvania, New Jersey?

Only first time voters are required to share identification in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Verified forms of identification include a driver's license, state ID card, passport, or student ID.

Who is on the ballot in New Jersey?

Voters in New Jersey will choose between Jack Ciattarelli (R) and Mikie Sherrill (D) to replace Gov. Phil Murphy, who served two terms as governor.

The Garden State has not elected a Republican governor since former presidential candidate Chris Christie held the office for two terms from 2010-2018.

Find out more about who is on the ballot in New Jersey here.

Who is on the ballot in Pennsylvania?

Election Day in Philadelphia will be highlighted by the District Attorney's race between incumbent Larry Krasner and Republican challenger Pat Dugan.

Krasner, 64, is considered the heavy favorite to secure his third term as Philadelphia's top prosecutor.

The last time Philadelphia elected a Republican district attorney was in 1985 when Ronald D. Castille was elected.

Pennsylvania Supreme Court retention vote

Pennsylvania voters will decide if three of the state's Democratic Supreme Court judges will maintain their seats.

The three justices — Christine Donohue, Kevin Dougherty and David Wecht — are backed by the Democratic Party in their bids for retention. A new term is 10 years, although Donohue must retire in 2027 when she turns the mandated retirement age of 75.

Should all three lose, their seats would become vacant in January and leave the court deadlocked with a 2-2 partisan split until voters fill the open seats in 2027 — unless Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro and the state Senate can agree on temporary fill-in appointees.

How to track election results in New Jersey and Pennsylvania

FOX 29 will have live results of key races as they come in Tuesday night, beginning at 8 p.m.

For all local results, click here.

You can also click here for New Jersey results, and click here for Pennsylvania results.

How to watch live New Jersey election coverage

You can stream live coverage in the media player at the top of this story, the FOX29.com homepage, or in our FOX LOCAL app available for free on your phone and smart TV.

Polls will close at 8 p.m. in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Stay with FOX 29 News for the latest results as vote counting continues throughout the night.