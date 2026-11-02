Election Day 2026: What to know in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware

The Brief Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Pennsylvania and Delaware, and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. in New Jersey. Pennsylvania and Delaware mail ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day. New Jersey counts mailed ballots postmarked by 8 p.m. Nov. 3 that arrive by Nov. 9. Gov. Josh Shapiro faces Republican Stacy Garrity, while U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick's Bucks County seat is one of the most closely watched House races in the country.



Voters in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 3, to decide Pennsylvania's next governor, U.S. Senate seats in New Jersey and Delaware, and competitive U.S. House races in the Philadelphia suburbs and South Jersey.

TOPSHOT - People vote at a polling station in Lancaster, New Hampshire, on Election Day, November 5, 2024. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

Pennsylvania

How to vote: Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, and anyone in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Completed mail ballots must reach county election offices by 8 p.m. on Election Day, and a postmark by that time does not count.

On the ballot: Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro is seeking a second term against Republican state Treasurer Stacy Garrity and Libertarian Ken Krawchuk. All 203 state House seats and half of the 50 state Senate seats are also on the ballot.

The 1st and 7th districts are two of the state's most competitive House races. In the 1st Congressional District, Republican U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick faces Democrat Bob Harvie. Republican incumbent Rep. Ryan Mackenzie is seeking a second term against Democrat Bob Brooks in the 7th Congressional District. Philadelphia voters will also see two ballot questions focused on local businesses and the arts.

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New Jersey

How to vote: Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Mailed ballots must be postmarked by 8 p.m. Nov. 3 and received by county boards of elections by Nov. 9. Voters can also use a secure drop box or deliver ballots to their county board of elections by 8 p.m. Election Day, but mailed ballots cannot be returned at polling places.

On the ballot: Democratic U.S. Sen. Cory Booker is seeking a third full term against Republican Justin Murphy. In South Jersey's 2nd Congressional District, Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew faces Democrat Zack Mullock, the mayor of Cape May, and in the 3rd District, Democratic U.S. Rep. Herb Conaway faces Republican Michael McGuire. National Democrats added Van Drew's district to their list of target races in October.

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Delaware

How to vote: Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, and voters must cast ballots at the polling place assigned to their election district. Voters will be asked to show identification at check-in. Absentee ballots must be received by the Department of Elections by 8 p.m. on Election Day to count.

On the ballot: Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Coons faces Republican Michael "Dr. Mike" Katz, and Democratic U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride faces Republican Joseph "Dr. Joe" Arminio for the state's lone House seat. The attorney general, state treasurer and state auditor are also on every Delaware ballot, along with 11 state Senate seats and all 41 state House seats.

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