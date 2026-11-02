Gloucester County man accused of fatally shooting girlfriend captured

The Brief Richardo Ferrera, 32, is wanted for the fatal shooting of his girlfriend, 30-year-old Christian Cruz. Investigators say the deadly shooting happened during an argument early Monday morning. Anyone who see Ferrera is asked to not approach him and contact police immediately.



A Gloucester County man who allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend during an argument early Monday morning has been captured.

What we know:

Richardo Ferrera, 32, is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend, Christina Cruz, at a home on Porchtown Road in Franklin Township.

Investigators say a witness who was upstairs recalled hearing arguing followed by gunshots, and came downstairs to find Cruz, 30, lying on the living room floor. Another witness who was on the first floor heard arguing, then two gunshots and a thud.

Richardo Ferrera, 32, is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend, 30-year-old Christina Cruz, at a home in Franklin Township.

Ferrera fled the house after the shooting, according to police. The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office reported Ferrera has been captured and faces first-degree murder, second-degree possession of a weapon, and more.